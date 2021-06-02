RHEA L DUKE, 81, of Hurricane went home to be with lord on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at the Hubbard Hospice House at Thomas Hospital. She was the daughter of the Late Rev. Howard and Laverta Little of Tennessee. She graduated from Milton High School Class of 1957. She was preceded in death by her husband Jimmie Duke, Daughter Bethany Duke, Sister Joyce Denton, Brothers Dewayne Little and Ted Little.
She is survived by her daughter LaDonna Escue (Tim), 3 grandchildren, Allyssia Morris, MaKayla Escue (Allen Roach) & Noah Escue, 1 Great Grand Child Bradlin Johnson. Brother Steve (Nancy) Little of Tennessee. She was a member of the Teays Valley Church of God where she played the piano for many years she also played and sang with the Master's Quartet.
Funeral Service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Allen Funeral Home in Hurricane with Rev. Dr. Melissa Pratt officiating. Burial will follow in Valley View Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 11 til 1 on Thursday prior to the service.