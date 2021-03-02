ROBERT ALLEN HUGHES, 85, of Hurricane went to be with the lord on February 28, 2021 after a short illness. He was a retired Airforce Veteran with 23 years of service, serving in Vietnam, Germany Turkey and Saudi Arabia He was also retired from AEP John Amos Power Plant with 30 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his wife Sarah Hughes and Son Douglas Paul Hughes.
He is survived by his children, Patrick Wayne Hughes of St, Albans, Pamela Hughes of Hurricane, Denis Hughes Chapman of Milton; grandchildren, Sarah, Shannon, Nicci, Brittany, Thomas, Christian, Elizabeth and Emma and great grandchildren Waylon, Lyla and Thomas Jr.
Funeral Service will be 1 p.m. Friday, March 5, at Allen Funeral Home with Pastor David Bowen officiating, Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at Allen Funeral Home.