Robert Lanham

ROBERT HUGHESTON LANHAM, 72, passed away suddenly on September 6, 2022.

He leaves behind his devoted wife, Jane; his son, Robert "Boog" Jr. (Karla) of Fredericksburg, VA; grandchildren Nathan & Madison Lanham; sister Virginia Hetzel (Mike) of Kenosha, Wisconsin, brothers Edward Lanham (Pat) of Cross Lanes, WV and David Lanham (Dana) of Evansville, Indiana; sister-in-law Shirley Lanham of Waynesboro, VA; nieces Kerri Given (Todd) of Dunbar, WV, Heather McDowell of Oak Hill, WV and Robin Rawlings of Charleston, WV; nephews Ron S. Lanham of Oak Hill, WV, Jeff Hetzel (Sherry) of Lexington, KY and Robbie Petry (Jennifer) of Cross Lanes, WV.

