Robert Lanham

ROBERT HUGHESTON LANHAM, 72, passed away suddenly on September 6, 2022.
He leaves behind his devoted wife, Jane; his son, Robert "Boog" Jr. (Karla) of Fredericksburg, VA; grandchildren Nathan & Madison Lanham; sister Virginia Hetzel (Mike) of Kenosha, Wisconsin, brothers Edward Lanham (Pat) of Cross Lanes, WV and David Lanham (Dana) of Evansville, Indiana; sister-in-law Shirley Lanham of Waynesboro, VA; nieces Kerri Given (Todd) of Dunbar, WV, Heather McDowell of Oak Hill, WV and Robin Rawlings of Charleston, WV; nephews Ron S. Lanham of Oak Hill, WV, Jeff Hetzel (Sherry) of Lexington, KY and Robbie Petry (Jennifer) of Cross Lanes, WV.
Bob retired as a decorated police officer from the District of Columbia Metropolitan Police Department. Bob and Jane left Metro DC to return to his beloved State of WV in 1995 where they have resided in their own idyllic Lanham's Holler in Hurricane, WV.
Bob never met a stranger and had a smile for everyone he met. Truly a precious soul. Beloved by all.
Funeral service will be at 12 noon on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Allen Funeral Home with Pastor Chad Lovejoy.
Burial will follow in Valley View Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 11 til 12 prior to the service at Allen Funeral Home.