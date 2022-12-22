Allen Funeral Home
ROGER LEWIS ELLIOTT JR., age 52, passed away December 20, 2022 at Riverside Health and Rehabilitation in St. Albans, WV after a short illness. He was born August 20, 1970 in Charlton Heights, WV.
At the age of five, he was taken into permanent foster care by Robert and Lois Hathaway of Hurricane, WV. For thirty-eight years, Roger resided there and thrived on the happy chaos of a large family. He knew he was loved.
After the death of his foster-mother, Roger moved to Riverside Nursing Home in St. Albans where he was watched over by many caring residents and staff for over eight years.
During this time the tireless Covid unit helped Roger survive the outbreak that struck his nursing home in 2020.
In his younger days, Roger was a student at Shawnee Hills School for the Handicapped and also participated in the ARC of Three Rivers day program.
Roger had a friendly smile and a mischievous grin. He loved playing with snap beads, turning on lights, wearing hats, and stealing other peoples' coffee.
He is proceeded in death by his foster parents and foster brothers, Robert Jr. "Bobby" Hathaway and John Ballentine. He is survived by foster siblings Rodney (Joan) Hathaway, Karen (Steve) Ward, Helen (Russ) Cook of Hurricane, Nancy (Paul) Drake of St. Peters, MO and Mary Beth (Paul) Bednar of Pittsboro, NC. Nieces and nephews also survive him.
The family would like to thank the loving staff of Riverside Health and Rehab for their care and devotion to Roger.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday December 22, 2022 at Allen Funeral Home in Hurricane with Reverend Joseph Fisher officiating. Burial will follow in Valley View Memorial Park in Hurricane. Visitation will be 10 a.m., Thursday, one hour prior to funeral.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Mt. Salem United Methodist Women, Note: Building Fund, c/o Rick Dorsey, PO Box 1083, Hurricane, WV 25526.