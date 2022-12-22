Thank you for Reading.

Allen Funeral Home

Allen Funeral Home
2837 Main St, Hurricane
WV 25526
(304) 562-9711
ROGER LEWIS ELLIOTT JR., age 52, passed away December 20, 2022 at Riverside Health and Rehabilitation in St. Albans, WV after a short illness. He was born August 20, 1970 in Charlton Heights, WV.

At the age of five, he was taken into permanent foster care by Robert and Lois Hathaway of Hurricane, WV. For thirty-eight years, Roger resided there and thrived on the happy chaos of a large family. He knew he was loved.

