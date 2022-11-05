Ronnie Call Nov 5, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Services Allen Funeral Home 2837 Main St, Hurricane WV 25526 (304) 562-9711Website RONNIE CALL 61, of Hurricane passed away November 4, 2022. Service will be 12 Noon p.m. Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Allen Funeral Home, Visitation will be from 11 til 12 prior to the service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ronnie Call Allen Visitation Pass Away Funeral Home Til Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Ronnie Call Kevin Richard"Kickstand" Neeley Ellen Anne Davis Reed Martin Kimberly Dawn Smith Donald Earl Sigmon Blank Mary Lucille Taylor Rebecca Kay Shawver Blank Frank Marco Cipolat Dennis Overton "Champ" Kerns Rebecca "Becky" Gayle Moses Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: November 5, 2022 Daily Mail WV Midwives making a comeback in rural communities Susan Johnson: Conscience and voting in the post-Roe age Local arts groups prepare for holiday shows River City Youth Ballet Ensemble to reprise 'The Snow Queen' at Culture Center Iconic photos from AP photographers to go on view at Huntington Museum of Art