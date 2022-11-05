Thank you for Reading.

Services

Allen Funeral Home

Allen Funeral Home
2837 Main St, Hurricane
WV 25526
(304) 562-9711
Website

RONNIE CALL 61, of Hurricane passed away November 4, 2022. Service will be 12 Noon p.m. Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Allen Funeral Home, Visitation will be from 11 til 12 prior to the service.

Tags

Recommended for you