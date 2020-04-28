SAMUEL HAROLD ESTEL JR., 75, of Hurricane, WV passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 after a sudden illness. He was a retired Nurse from WV Medicaid waver program and was a member of Teays Valley Church of the Nazarene. He was preceded in death by his parents Rev. Harold and Betty Estel and sister Sharon Waide.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Brooks Estel; Children, Kathy Tennant, Tonya Peacock, Kimberly Estel, Jennings Estel and Brittany Gardner; 8 grandchildren, sister, Donna Grove and brother, Forest Estel.
Due to the COVID-19 situation a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane is honored to serve the Estel family.