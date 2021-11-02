Allen Funeral Home
2837 Main St, Hurricane
WV 25526
(304) 562-9711 Website
SHERILL LYNN MORRIS left this world to join her Heavenly Father on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at CAMC Hospital after complications from an illness. She is proceeded in death by her father Roger Anderson and grandparents Dewey and Ethel Henderson. She is survived by her husband Rev. Jim Morris (Hurricane), daughters Sherill Ann (Brian) Hoffman of New Haven and Andrea (Doug) Peters of Clarksburg, granddaughter Gracie Hoffman, mother Janet Anderson (Hurricane), brother Joe (Ann) Anderson of Dayton Ohio, brother Gene (Debbie) Anderson of Proctorville, OHIO. And several nieces and nephews.
Sherill was a teacher at Poca Middle School and truly loved teaching. It was her passion. She was a long time piano player for West Alban Church of God where her husband is the pastor. She loved animals, gardening, and being outside. Her memory shall live on through her family and the countless students that she came in contact with.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, November 4, at Allen Funeral Home in Hurricane with Rev. Dr. Melissa Pratt officiating. Burial will follow in Valley View Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. til 1 p.m. prior to the service.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations in Sherill's name be made to the Special Olympics of West Virginia.