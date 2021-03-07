STANLEY CURTIS EDWARDS, 68, of Hurricane went to be with the Lord on March 4, 2021 after a short illness. He was a retired heavy equipment operator with Operating Engineer Local 302 also running his own business. He was preceded in death by his parents Delmer and Mammie Edwards and Brother Jimmy Edwards. Brother-in-law Joe Vance.
He is survived by his son, Michael Edwards, daughters, Nancy Ball, Kristie Edwards all of Hurricane andSierra Edwards of Buckhannon. 7 Grandchildren, 2 Great Grandchildren, Brothers Roger (Brenda) Edwards, Chad (Heather) Edwards, sisters Wanda (Richard) Womack and Cindy Vance and his significant other Joan Thomason.
Funeral service will be 1:00 Sunday at Allen Funeral Home with Rev. Keith Torman officiating. Burial will follow in Edwards Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12 til 1 prior to the service