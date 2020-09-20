THERESA IRENE BOARDMAN, 80, of Culloden passed away in Cabell Huntington Hospital after a short illness on Thursday, September 17, 2020. She was a Jehovah Witness by Faith and member of Women's Club and Campfire Girls Leader. Preceded in death by sons William and Phillip, granddaughter Roxanne Elizabeth and parents James and Roxie Jacobs.
She is Survived by her husband James Phillip Boardman, Son Brian, Daughter Michelle, grandchildren, Christopher Basham, Samantha Bias, Alyssa Boardman, and Brittany Simpson, great grandchildren Ryan, Lilly, Sophie, Daniel, Zander and Annalise, sister, Judy Perez, brother, Douglas (Rose) Jacobs, daughter in law Annette Basham and Aunt Louise Stamper and host of family and friends.
Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. on Monday, September 21, at Allen Funeral Home with Mr. Joe Bentley Jr. officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. A private burial service will be held.