THOMAS E. McCALLISTER, 76, of Scott Depot, passed away peacefully at his home on August 5, 2023. He was surrounded with the love of his family and dear friends during the last months of his life while facing a recently diagnosed illness.
Born December 16, 1946, in Scott Depot, he was the son of the late Pete and Mary McCallister. He was married to Carolyn Cyrus McCallister for 47 years until her passing April 11, 2013. Tom was also preceded in death by two sisters, Connie Straughan of Hampstead, NC and Carol Sanford of Scott Depot, WV.
Tom was a 1964 Winfield High School graduate and a United States Navy veteran who served his country during the Vietnam War. Later, he joined the West Virginia State Police and then Union Carbide Corporation, before retiring from Aventis. Tom's first retirement was short lived because we all know, Tom was not a man that could just sit back and relax, He continued helping others with home projects and eventually went to work at Teays Valley Hardware in Scott Depot. He finally retired for good just a handful of years back. He was a person that was happy working and very grateful for all the friendships he made over all of these years.
Surviving, Tom are two children, his daughter Dee Rose (husband Scott) of Nitro, WV; and his son Tommy (wife Sherry) of Hurricane, WV; Three grandchildren: Scott McCallister of Nitro, WV; Tanner McCallister (fiancé Abby Ventura); and Tory McCallister of Hurricane, WV; Sibling Terry McCallister of Saint Albans, WV and two nephews Jimmy Straughan of Hampstead, NC., and Ryan McCallister of Saint Albans, WV.
Recognizing that some of the dearest people to Tom held such a special place in his heart, we include Mile Slater and Kenny Johnson, both who spent countless hours with Tom in recent years; and Trish McCormick who provided companionship during the last several years and her presence in the last several months.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at Allen Funeral Home and Tom will be laid to rest at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens in Cross Lanes beside his wife Carolyn.
Visitation will be from 6 til 8 on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at Allen Funeral Home 2837 Main Street Hurricane, WV.