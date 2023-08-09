Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

THOMAS E. McCALLISTER, 76, of Scott Depot, passed away peacefully at his home on August 5, 2023. He was surrounded with the love of his family and dear friends during the last months of his life while facing a recently diagnosed illness.

Born December 16, 1946, in Scott Depot, he was the son of the late Pete and Mary McCallister. He was married to Carolyn Cyrus McCallister for 47 years until her passing April 11, 2013. Tom was also preceded in death by two sisters, Connie Straughan of Hampstead, NC and Carol Sanford of Scott Depot, WV.

