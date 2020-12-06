Velma Katherine Miller

VELMA "CRICKET" KATHERINE MILLER, 84, of Culloden, West Virginia passed away at home holding the hand of Preston, her loving husband of 62 years, and surrounded by family. Born November 30, 1936 in Culloden, she was the daughter of the late Arvil and Clara Vance Chapman.
She was preceded in death by her sisters Lola Mitchell, Macel Tyree and brothers Jack Chapman and Paul "Bud" Chapman. She is survived by her husband Carley Preston Miller, brother Ernest (Bonnie) Chapman, sisters Sylvia Bowles, Reba Carpenter, and Nellie (Winford) Curry, sisters-in-law Maxine Chapman and Judy Chapman, sons David (Noella) Miller, Gary (Mendy) Miller, daughter Patti (Rick) Meadows, grandsons Eric (Laurissa) Miller and Brandon Miller, granddaughters Amy (Chris) Cosce, Andrea Wilkes, Tabitha Miller and Rachel Miller, great grandsons Trenton Wilkes, Maddox Cosce, Cooper Cosce, and great granddaughters Alexandria Miller, Macy Miller and Maria Cosce.
Cricket was a member of Laywell Church of Christ. She was very devoted to her family and spent 45 years caring for first her mother and then her father while raising children and caring for grandchildren any time she was needed. She loved cooking and was always ready with a helping hand, loving heart, and delicious food for anyone. She enjoyed traveling and exploring the country on many road trip adventures across the US with her beloved husband, Preston. She also loved spending time with family at her vacation home in Florida.
Graveside funeral service will be 2 p.m., Monday, December 7, 2020 at Sycamore Cemetery with her Nephew Mr. Steve Miller officiating. A walk through visitation will be from 12:30 to1:30 at Allen Funeral Home prior to the service.