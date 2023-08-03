Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Allen Funeral Home

Allen Funeral Home
2837 Main St, Hurricane
WV 25526
(304) 562-9711
Website

VIOLET "PEGGY" MARTIN, 90, of Hurricane passed away, passed away Aug. 1, 2023. Funeral service will be 12 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, 2023,at Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.

