VIRGINIA JANE McGREW DALTON passed away on Monday, May 10, 2021 as a resident of Bellaire @ Devonshire in Scott Depot, WV. Born January 19, 1925, Ginny, with great determination lived to be 96 years old! Ginny grew up in Charleston, WV spending most of her adult years in Vienna, VA and Ocean Pines, MD. She was preceded in death by her husband Russell L. Dalton, Jr., son Russell L. Dalton III, parents Hobart D. McGrew, Freda M. McGrew, sister Sue (Don) Garrett and nephew Dennis Garrett.
She is survived by her daughters Francie Dalton, Peggy (Tom) Allen, nephews Jeff (Cindy) Garrett, Steve (Mariana) Garrett and niece Jane Held (Don) Collins. Ginny had 6 grandchildren: Julie Dalton, Laurie (Greg) Jarrett, Thomas (Kathryn) Allen, Russell (Sami) Allen, Jameson (Allison) Allen and Valerie (Mark) Duvick. Additionally, she had 13 great grandchildren, one great nephew, William (Ashley) Held and one great niece, Katherine Held.
Funeral service will be 10:30 Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Allen Funeral Home, Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.