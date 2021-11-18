Allen Funeral Home
2837 Main St, Hurricane
WV 25526
(304) 562-9711 Website
WANDA JUNE FERRELL WRIGHT, 74, of Hurricane went to her heavenly home on November 16, 2021. She joins her husband, parents, and brother.
Wanda, or Maw Maw as she was known, was born to Herbert and Gladys Ferrell on January 2, 1947, on Route 60 in Hurricane. She was a 1964 graduate of Hurricane High School. After graduation she moved to Myrtle Beach, SC where she began her life-long career with Bell South retiring from Verizon here in WV in 2009 with 45 years of service.
Her greatest joy were her grandkids Haley and Joshua.
Wanda was preceded in death by her husband Ralph Walter Wright, her parents, and her brother Dick Ferrell. And stepdaughter Annie Wright. She is survived by her daughter Amy Wright-Belcher at home, granddaughter Haley Belcher (Michael Lanham) of Scott Depot, grandson Joshua Belcher at home, sister Mary Wolfe, brother Gary Ferrell both of Hurricane, stepdaughters Janice Wright, Melinda Esser, and stepson Robert Wright all of Jacksonville, FL. Many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Wanda was a bright light to everyone who knew her and even through her struggle with diabetes, kidney failure and congestive heart failure she remained strong. She fought with all she had for 3 years.
After retirement, Wanda enjoyed traveling on bus trips making many friends along the way, and spending time with her grandkids.
A celebration of her life will be held from 11 til 1 on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Allen Funeral Home with a Graveside service following in Mt. Vernon Cemetery.