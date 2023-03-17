WILLIAM ASA JOHNSON, 86, of Hurricane WV went peacefully home in the loving arms of his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 after a short illness.
Bill was born in Huntington WV on April 18, 1936 to the late Moses and Elizabeth Johnson.
He was preceded in death by his brothers Layton, Eldon, Lewis and sister Arbutis Carpenter. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Loretta Torman Johnson.
Bill was a faithful member of Fairview Baptist and absolutely loved serving beside his brothers and sisters in Christ. He served in the Army from 1955 through 1957. He was retired from Union Carbide Corporation with 33 years of service.
He is survived by his sons Curtis (Denise) of Hurricane, Dean (Janet) of Red House, and Perry (Melissa) of Hurricane. Grandchildren Camron (Kyonna) of Hurricane, Jenna of Red House, Bradley & Philip of Hurricane. Great Grandsons Kane and Ronan of Hurricane. Surviving siblings, his brothers Willard (his twin) of St. Mary's and Harold of Hurricane. Sisters Mamie Crouch of Hurricane and Mae McCoy of Sod. Sister-in -Laws Bonnie Johnson, Ann Johnson & Joyce Burdette all of Hurricane. And many, many nieces and nephews as well.
Bill was so proud and dearly loved all of his family. He often said how blessed he was when truthfully we were the "Blessed" ones.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Allen Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Mt. Moriah Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 til 1 prior to the service at Allen Funeral Home.
