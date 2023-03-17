Thank you for Reading.

William Asa Johnson
SYSTEM

Services

Allen Funeral Home

Allen Funeral Home
2837 Main St, Hurricane
WV 25526
(304) 562-9711
Website

WILLIAM ASA JOHNSON, 86, of Hurricane WV went peacefully home in the loving arms of his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 after a short illness.

Bill was born in Huntington WV on April 18, 1936 to the late Moses and Elizabeth Johnson.

Tags

Recommended for you