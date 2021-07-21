ALLICE CORIENE PRICE, 73, of Bim, WV passed away July 18, 2021. Service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, July 22 at Bim Freewill Baptist Church with Rev. Scotty Elswick officiating. Handley Funeral Home in Danville is assisting the family.
