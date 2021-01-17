Allie J. Trent

ALLIE J. BAYS TRENT (WHITTINGTON) 89, of Hurricane, formerly of St. Albans, passed away on Thursday, January 14, 2021.
She was born on October 22, 1931, in Mason County to the late Ezra and Annie Bays. She is also preceded in death by her first husband Charles Whittington and late husband, William Trent; grandsons, Jody Whittington and Brady Robinson; 2 brothers and 5 sisters.
She retired from the Kanawha County Board of Education after serving many years at Anne Bailey Elementary School. She was a 43 year member of Scott Depot Bible Church.
Allie is survived by her children, Charles Whittington (Suzy) of St. Albans, Ronald Whittington (Debbie) of Ivanhoe, NC, Edward Whittington (Tina) of Scott Depot and Rita Woodall of Hurricane; sister Hallie Barnes of Brookville, IN; granddaughter, close friend and caregiver, Amy Johnson; 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and many other extended family and friends.
A private graveside service will be held for Allie due to COVID-19, with Pastor Robert Morris officiating. Burial will be in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
You may visit Allie's tribute page at bartlettnicholsfuneralhome.com to share condolences or memories with the family.
