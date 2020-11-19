ALLIE MARIE ROBINSON, 28, of Charleston, WV passed away on November 14, 2020. She was born in Quick, WV on October 1, 1992.
Allie was a loving mother, daughter, and friend, she will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.
She is preceded in death by her mother; Tara Dawn Marion Chambers, uncle; Donnie Morrison, and grandmother; Palma June Marion.
Allie is survived by her children; Wyatt Grant, and Aubree Jade Elswick, their father; B.J. Elswick, father; Curtis D. Robinson, Jr., brother; Scott (Kathy) Robinson, sisters; Kayla and Tiffany Robinson, brothers; Chance, Tyler and Adrian, grandparents; Curtis and Dick Robinson, Don and Nina Morrison, Junior and Clara Bell Workman, and Brenda, aunts; Stacey Robinson, Angela Wyatt, and Angela Russell, and uncle Todd Robinson and Christopher Young, several cousins and lots of friends.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Hafer Funeral Home. Pastor Billy Burdette will be officiating, burial will follow at the Robinson Family Cemetery in Quick, WV.
The visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Hafer Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Hafer Funeral Home to help offset the funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.