Alma Fletcher
ALMA FLETCHER, 90, of Hurricane passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Rolling Meadows Assisted Living, Scott Depot.
She was born at St. Albans to the late Lemon and Martha A. Adkins Ford. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Wilford Lee Fletcher; son, Michael L. Fletcher; sister, Bessie Irene Rhule and brothers, Lemon Jr., Bill, Henry, and Dempsey Ford.
Jean was retired from Kroger St. Albans with 40 years of service. She attended the Hurricane Church of God and was previously a long term member of the Pleasant View Church of God, Hurricane.
Surviving are her daughter-in-law, Sue Petrella; brother, Robert Ford and several nieces and nephews.
Private services was held at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans with Pastor Dan Butler officiating.
Sue would like to give a special thanks for all the loving care that you gave Jean over the last 6 years to Barbara Cooper her care giver, the wonderful staff at Kanawha Hospice Care, Charleston and the caring staff at Rolling Meadows Assisted Living, Scott Depot.
You may visit Jean's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Fletcher family.