ALMA JEAN "GEORGIE" BURGESS-ALLEN, 87 of Chesapeake died Aug. 4. 2021. Funeral is 1 p.m. Mon. Aug. 9 at First Freewilll Baptist, Chesapeake with visitation 2 hours prior. Arrangements by Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet. Details at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
