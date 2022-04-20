ALMA K. "KITTY" KAUFF, 96, of Delaware OH, formerly of Hartford, WV, passed away Friday April 15, 2022 at Country View of Sunbury following a long illness. She was a part of the "Greatest Generation" and sewed flight suits for Union Manufacturing Company during World War II. Kitty was a member of the Eastern Star and served as deaconess at the First Baptist Church of Middleport.
Born November 24, 1925 in Rockcastle, WV, she was the daughter of the late Londus B. Barnett and Ethel Ivy Herdman Barnett. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Harold Eugene "Gene" Kauff; daughter, Linda Miller; sisters, Evelyn Barnett, Avalee Winters and Louise Jividen.
Survivors include her son, John (Terri) Kauff of Delaware, OH; sisters, Audrey Schoolcraft, and Viola (Joe) Dingess; brothers, Brycil (Ruth) Barnett, and Belvin Barnett; brother-in-law, Herman Jividen. Kitty is also survived by nine grandchildren and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or to the charity of your choice.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.