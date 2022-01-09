ALMA LEE KARNES, 85, of Nitro, passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, after a long illness. She was surrounded by her family.
A native of Nitro and a 1954 graduate of Dunbar High School, Alma was a homemaker who enjoyed reading gothic novels, working crossword puzzles and word search puzzles.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Gerald Karnes, parents Alfred and Rosalie Drennan, brother Emmett Drennan and son-in-law Steve Branscum. Left behind to cherish her memory are five children, Randy Karnes (Tina), Ron Karnes (Susan), Linda Branscum, Karen Teetor (Steve) and Michael Karnes (Amy), nine grandchildren: Anthony Karnes, Brandon Karnes, Kristin Wolcott, Erin Butler, Caralin Branscum, Jared Branscum, Tyler Pryor, Breanna Teetor, and Zoey Karnes, as well as 12 great grandchildren. She is also survived by brothers Johnnie Drennan (Easy) and Rick Drennan (Jean) and sister Jeanie Hagaman (Jim) as well as numerous nieces and nephews. At one time she held the distinction of being the only woman in West Virginia with two nephews, Mark Drennan and Robert Karnes, serving as Senators in the West Virginia State Legislature. She was a member of Worldwide Church of God.
Service will be Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Casdorph and Curry funeral home in St. Albans with Mark Drennan officiating. Burial will be at Haven of Rest Cemetery in Hometown. Friends may call Saturday, January 15, between 11 and 1 p.m. Service will follow the visitation.