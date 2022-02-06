ALMA LILLIAN ELLISON MALONE, 104, of St. Albans went to be with the Lord on January 29, 2022 in Stonerise Nursing Home after a short illness.
Alma was born in Louisa, Kentucky on January 23, 1918 to the late Earl James Ellison and Ruth Alice Wynne Ellison. In addition to her parents, Alma was preceded in death by her husbands, William Herbert Britt, and Thomas R. Malone; brothers, Glen Ellison, and Stacy Ellison; and nephews, Don Ellison, David Ellison, and Daniel Ellison.
She owned Alma School of Dance, and was very devoted to her craft as well as her students. She was always loving, supportive, and giving to her family who loved her very much, and will miss her terribly.
Left to cherish her memory are loving daughter, Joyce Britt Richards (Lloyd) of St. Albans; grandchildren, Dean Vealey, Britt Vealey (Kendall), Stephanie Whitney (Stephen); great-grandchildren, Beau Vealey, Liza Vealey, Jaxon Whitney, and Olivia Whitney; step-grandchildren, Cristina Burdette, and James Richards; niece, Kathy Calvert (Carl); nephews, Keith Ellison, William Ellison, Patrick Ellison; and several great nieces and nephews.
Due to Covid the family is planning a private funeral service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105.