Alma Madalene Frame
ALMA MADALENE FRAME 97, Nitro went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 24, 2021.

The family has asked that everyone wear a MASK for the memorial service.

There will be a memorial service held at 6 p.m. Sunday, September 26, 20221 at St. Peter's United Methodist Church, 2601 Forrestal Ave., St. Albans with Pastor Kara Rowe officiating.

The service will also be livestreamed on facebook at St.Peter'sUnitedMethodistChurch or youtube at St. Peter'sUMC, St. Albans, WV

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the memorial service at the church.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to St. Peter's United Methodist Church, In Memory of Alma Madalene Frame, 2601 Forrestal Ave., St. Albans, WV 25177

You may visit Madalene's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.

Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Frame family.

