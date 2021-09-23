Alma Madalene Frame Sep 23, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ALMA MADALENE FRAME 97, Nitro went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 24, 2021.The family has asked that everyone wear a MASK for the memorial service.There will be a memorial service held at 6 p.m. Sunday, September 26, 20221 at St. Peter's United Methodist Church, 2601 Forrestal Ave., St. Albans with Pastor Kara Rowe officiating.The service will also be livestreamed on facebook at St.Peter'sUnitedMethodistChurch or youtube at St. Peter'sUMC, St. Albans, WVThe family will receive friends one hour prior to the memorial service at the church.In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to St. Peter's United Methodist Church, In Memory of Alma Madalene Frame, 2601 Forrestal Ave., St. Albans, WV 25177You may visit Madalene's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Frame family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags United Methodist Church St. Albans Memorial Service Christianity Worship Internet St. Peter's Alma Madalene Frame Facebook Page Recommended for you Local Spotlight Carol Echols Dave Wagner Carl A. Walker David Lee Whittington Ralph Frank Lauerman Jr Pebble C. Brown Pfost James David Byrd Blank Pebble C. Brown Pfost Peggy Sue Lockhart James Benson (Pops) Shedd Sr Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: September 22, 2021 Daily Mail WV Betting on the arts in Richwood Richwood galleries to showcase two area artists Family-run furniture businesses follow traditions, expand designs Fine furniture makers: Skimming the surface Digging for newer, cleaner solutions: WVU-led team tapped to explore geothermal energy