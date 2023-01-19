ALMA MARIE CHAPMAN CHANDLER, 89, of South Charleston, WV passed away on January 17, 2023 at Hubbard Hospice House of Charleston.
She was born to the late Oran and Pearl Lowers Chapman in South Charleston, WV. She worked as a Surgical Technician at CAMC- Memorial Hospital for over 30 years before retiring. She was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church where she had taught Sunday School and participated in the Palm Sunday classes. She was an avid Mountaineer Fan. She enjoyed being outside in the sunshine and traveling to the beach. She was a great cook and baker and would often share delicacies with her family, friends and neighbors.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Jefferson Chandler, Sr; son Harold Jefferson Chandler, Jr.; and four siblings.
Alma is survived by her daughter, Lesley Marie (Jeff) Hunt of Fraziers Bottom, WV; sons, Wesley Chandler of Greenville, South Carolina and Scott (Sheila) Chandler of Salisbury, NC; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sister and best friend, Barbara Chapman Nunn of South Charleston, WV.
A service to Honor the Life of Alma will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, January 20, at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston with Rev. Paul Mateer officiating. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral from noon to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
