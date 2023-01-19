Thank you for Reading.

Alma Marie Chapman Chandler
ALMA MARIE CHAPMAN CHANDLER, 89, of South Charleston, WV passed away on January 17, 2023 at Hubbard Hospice House of Charleston.

She was born to the late Oran and Pearl Lowers Chapman in South Charleston, WV. She worked as a Surgical Technician at CAMC- Memorial Hospital for over 30 years before retiring. She was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church where she had taught Sunday School and participated in the Palm Sunday classes. She was an avid Mountaineer Fan. She enjoyed being outside in the sunshine and traveling to the beach. She was a great cook and baker and would often share delicacies with her family, friends and neighbors.

