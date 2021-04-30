ALMA MARIE NICHOLS, 97, of Clendenin, WV, died on April 24, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital in Huntington.
She was born on February 29, 1924 at Smithburg, Doddridge County. She is an 83 year resident of Clendenin and graduated from Clendenin High School in 1942. She was a 68 year member of the First Baptist Church in Clendenin where she served as a Deaconess for many years.
Ms. Nichols was a homemaker, avid reader, and quilter whose finished products have graced the homes of her many friends and relatives. One of her creations received Honorable Mention at the annual Vandalia Gathering in 2005 and was displayed at the WV Culture Center for a time. Early in her adult life she was employed at different times by Elk Refining Company in Falling Rock, WV and Sears Roebuck and Company in Charleston.
Preceding her in death is her husband of 52 years, Charles R. Nichols, her father and mother Dorsey and Hattie Chrislip, and her brother Dorsey Chrislip, Jr.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Carolyn (Tom) Boggs of Barboursville, WV, two grandchildren, Christine K. Gleason (Dan) of Huntington, WV, and Charles A. Boggs (Lacy) of Thorntown, IN, four great-grandchildren; Carter T. Kingery, Greyson K. Boggs, Lydia N. Boggs and Callie L. Boggs and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to the American Diabetic Association, PO Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m., on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Hafer Funeral Home with Pastor Joe Seese and Dan Forwood officiating. Burial will follow at the Koontz Cemetery in Clendenin.
A visitation will be from 12 p.m., - 2 p.m., on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Hafer Funeral Home.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.