Thank you for Reading.

Almon W. Kinder
SYSTEM

ALMON W. KINDER, 87, of Ashford, WV, went home Sunday, February 26, 2023, at CAMC-Memorial Division with his family and friends gathered around him.

He was preceded in death by the love of his life, of 59 years, Beulah. Also, his parents Roy and Sally Smith Kinder, siblings, Wilmon, Jane Payne, Carlos, Judy Jackson, Billy and Gary.

Tags

Recommended for you