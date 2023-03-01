ALMON W. KINDER, 87, of Ashford, WV, went home Sunday, February 26, 2023, at CAMC-Memorial Division with his family and friends gathered around him.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life, of 59 years, Beulah. Also, his parents Roy and Sally Smith Kinder, siblings, Wilmon, Jane Payne, Carlos, Judy Jackson, Billy and Gary.
Almon lived a long, blessed life. He was a member of Emmons Freewill Baptist Church and loved praising the Lord. He also loved playing the guitar, gardening, canning (giving it away), ginsenging , the Boston Red Sox, his chickens and his favorite pastime was eating.
He is survived by his five children, Dora (Sammy), Clifford, Pam (Gary), Marty (Tammy), and Lora (Greg), 12 grandchildren, Jessica (Brandon), Travis, David (Catherine), Scott, Kassie, Kelsie (Cody), Bradley, Marty Dale, Samara, Nicole, Kayleigh, and Cameron, and his great-grandchildren, Sawyer, Harlow, Dakota and Leah. He is also survived by sisters, Pauline Barker, Arbutus (Bootsie) Bell, Joyce Baire, and his first cousin Jack Kinder, who was like a brother to Almon, and many nieces and nephews, in-laws, friends and His church family that he dearly loved.
Service will be 1 p.m., Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Curry Funeral Home with Pastor Charles Hardy officiating. Burial will follow at Barker Cemetery, Ashford. Family and friends will gather one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Special thank you to his longtime doctor and friend Scott Smith and the doctors and nurses at CAMC for their wonderful care of our Daddy.
Romans 10:9 "That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved."