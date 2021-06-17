On June 14, 2021, ALONZO RAY SNODGRASS passed away in his home.
He was a lifelong resident of South Charleston. His final days were spent surrounded by his loving wife, two children, four grandchildren, and nephews.
Alonzo had a rare understanding of what was important -- enjoying living life with those you love, working hard to get where you want to be, and treating others with the respect and kindness standard of a time gone by. He espoused those beliefs every day, in both what he said and how he lived.
Big Al had an enduring love for his home state of West Virginia, where he enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing, and the scenery of his beautiful state. He also never missed a chance to watch his beloved Mountaineers. Whatever his activities, he was always accompanied by his thermos full of hot coffee. The contents were offered to anyone ready to sit a spell and swap tall tales.
Alonzo had peace in his long-standing relationship with God, and was grateful that he would be reunited with his father Arnold Snodgrass, mother Lona Snodgrass, and 4 siblings Mary Ruth, Betty, Christina, and Harvard Kelley, who preceded him in death.
Family has always been the center of Alonzo's life. He was proud and honored to be the husband of Janet, with whom he shared over 67 years of marriage, father to Dr. Kevin (Cathy) Snodgrass of Rome, GA and Kim Pettit of Dayton, OH, grandfather to Kara (Seth), Michael, Maria, and Matthew, and great-grandfather to Kevin James, Eden Grace, and Gabriel. He was a monumental presence in both the lives of his children (who affectionately called him "Big Al") and grandchildren (whom he loved to spoil with hugs and treats whenever he could).
Funeral services will be held at Spring Hill Baptist Church, on Ohio and Vine Street in South Charleston, on Friday, June 18 at 1 p.m., Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Spring Hill Baptist Church.
Flowers are welcome or donations may be made to Spring Hill Baptist Church, 4707 Ohio Street, South Charleston, WV 25309.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.