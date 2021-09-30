ALPHONSO "IKE" BARRON, of Charleston, WV, passed away on September 26, 2021. He was 47.
Ike was born January 1, 1974, to Alphonso Miller and Regina Houchins in Sharon, PA. He graduated from East Bank High School in 1992 where he was an All-State football and basketball player. He was enrolled in Charleston School of Beauty training to be a barber. Ike loved camping, riding his Harley, and cooking out with family and friends. He was a devoted father, loving husband, and an amazing brother, cousin, and friend!
Ike is survived by his wife, Jessica Barron, and his ten children, Alyssa Barron, Kiara Barron, Amayha Anderson, Colten Rollyson, Cayden Hardy, Jorgi Sigmon-Nickoson, Jordan Nickoson, Cameron Nickoson, Adriana Nickoson, & Brooklyn Nickoson all of Charleston. Also surviving are his parents, Alphonso (Vernell) Miller of Farrell, PA, Regina (Richard) Houchins, of Boomer, WV, siblings, Cheyenne Miller (Larry) Daniel, of Waxhaw, NC, Jose Miller, of Farrell, PA, Destyne Copening, of Charleston, WV, Shaquala Miller, of Charlotte, NC & Henry Houchins, of Boomer, WV.
Service will be at 12 Noon on Saturday at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery with Rev. Issac "Dick" Kinney officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to service at the funeral home.