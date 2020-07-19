ALTA ROSE SHAFER, 80, of Frametown, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at her home. Private funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, in Waters Funeral Chapel at Summersville. Friends may call at the funeral chapel from noon to 1 p.m. prior to the service and at the cemetery. COVID-19 restrictions will be followed. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Braxton County Animal Sheltor, 10 Animal Shelter Lane, Sutton WV 26601.
