Altha Frances Burdette

ALTHA FRANCES MARIE WILSON BURDETTE, 93, passed away peacefully at her home in Dunbar, West Virginia, on April 8, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Charleston, West Virginia, on February 19, 1929, to the late Christopher Columbus "Kit" Wilson and Georgia Alice "Grace" Higley Wilson, the youngest of five children and their only daughter.
Shortly after graduating from Stonewall Jackson High School in 1948, Altha began her 37-year career with United Fuel Gas Company and Columbia Gas Transmission Corporation. But her faith, family and friends were her life.
Altha was a member of Sugar Creek Community Mission Church, and later Dunbar Mountain Mission Church, where she organized countless Church dinners and functions while serving in various capacities from Sunday school teacher and Bible School leader to Church secretary and treasurer. Her true passions were cooking and caring for others. Throughout her life, she used her culinary talents and loving hands to perform the Lord's work, preparing and delivering endless meals to the grieving, the shut-in, and the infirmed. Regardless of the challenges Altha faced, her only granddaughter, Lily, always brought a smile to her lips and a twinkle to her eye, which she did in her final hour.
In addition to her parents, Altha was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Orville, and her four brothers: Clarence, Orville "Buck", Charles, and Collette Wilson. She is survived by daughters Cindy Perdue (Steve) and Gail Nichols (Rob) both of Charleston; granddaughter, Lily Nichols; sister-in-law Frances Bucklen of South Charleston; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held Thursday, April 14, 2022, 11 a.m., at Dunbar Mountain Mission Church, with Pastor David Bailey and Reverend Ron Fisher officiating.
Friends may call at the Church thirty minutes prior to the service. The family will receive friends and loved ones at the Church Activities Building for a time of food and fellowship immediately following interment at Graceland Memorial Park.
Sincere thanks to Dr. Michael Dewitt and associates, the staff of Kindred at Home, and all of the health care professionals who so compassionately and diligently attended to Altha during her extended illness. And, finally, a heartfelt thanks to Vicky Casto, Carol Burdette, Brenda Williams, Jettie Young, and Barbara Drake, whose tender care allowed Altha to enjoy her last days in her own home.
Donations in Altha's memory may be made to Dunbar Mountain Mission Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.