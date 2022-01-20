Thank you for Reading.

ALTON DOUGLAS MULLINS

Due to predicted inclement weather, the memorial service for Alton has been postponed until 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Spring Fork Missionary Church.

Please visit our website, fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences, sign the guest book and review the revised service times.

