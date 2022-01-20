Alton Douglas Mulins Jan 20, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ALTON DOUGLAS MULLINSDue to predicted inclement weather, the memorial service for Alton has been postponed until 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Spring Fork Missionary Church.Please visit our website, fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences, sign the guest book and review the revised service times. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank George E. Ferrell Betty Jean Evans Cutlip Blank Bonnie Jean Linn Fay Eskew Blank Katherine Johnson Dolores Fay Hinzman Charles Robert Saber Blank Marshall E. Mitchell Blank Patricia A. Elswick Blank Diana B. Lawman Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: January 20, 2022 Daily Mail WV Two WV towns pool resources to invigorate community Two strangers united through loss at top of the Andes Diane Tarantini: A children's book is born Rocky Mountain highlights: Charleston native recounts fateful encounter, other worldly outdoor adventures YWCA Women of Achievement to be recognized at February luncheon ceremony