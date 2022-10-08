ALTON DUNN HOLESTIN, 75, of Julian, West Virginia went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.
He enjoyed working on his farm, hunting, time with his family and friends, and having his morning coffee at the Mini Mart. He was one of a kind with a heart of gold.
Alton was preceded in death by his father, Ray Holestin and mother, Betty Holestin; and brothers K-Ray Holestin, and Gregory Holestin.
He is survived by his daughter, Julie Holestin Meyers; sons, Michael Holestin, Eddie (Jenn Michelle) Holestin, and JR (Annisa) Holestin; sisters, Kathy (BB) Mitchell, and Marsha; seven grandchildren; two great grandchildren; nieces and nephews; his friend Randy; and a whole host of family and friends he considered family.
We would like to thank the Oncology Department at CAMC Memorial Hospital and Hospice for giving the best care possible. A special thank you to former sister in law for sticking by his side during his illness.
Service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, October 9, 2022 at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, West Virginia. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow service at Danville Memorial Park on Indian Grave Road, Danville, West Virginia.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to B.A.R.C. PO Box 536 Madison, WV 25130.