ALTON WADE ROGERS Jr., 88, of East Bank, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at his residence.
He was born on April 5, 1932 in Charleston to the late Alton Wade and Mable Strickland Rogers Sr. Sons, Douglas, Stephen and Jeffrey Rogers and a baby sister also preceded Alton in death.
His loving wife of 67 years, Vonna Kelly Rogers; daughter, Kelly (Bill) Lavender of East Bank; grandsons, Justin (Bridget) Lavender of Charleston and Nickolas (Aome) Rogers of Naples, Florida; granddaughters, Brandy Lavender of Scott Depot and Katie (Curtis) Kirk of East Bank; great-granddaughters, Hallie Kirk, Ayla Lavender and Laken Barninger; brother, Carl (Ramona) Rogers of Charleston; and his nieces, nephews and a host of friends, survive him.
Alton worked at Kroger's as a diesel mechanic for 40 years, he was also a US Air Force veteran.
He was a kind, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who never met a stranger. Many friends who will miss him dearly loved him.
A Graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 28, at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow with Pastor Mike Long officiating. The burial will follow the service at the Memorial Gardens.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC to wear the proper facial coverings and social distancing be observed.
The online guest book for Alton Wade Rogers Jr. can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, is in charge of the arrangements.