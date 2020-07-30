ALVA RAY HARRIS, 81, of Mineral Wells, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 27, 2020. A funeral service will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, W.Va., at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 1. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.