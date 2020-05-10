AlvaRee (LAWSON) BOLOVAN, 93, of Canton, Ohio, passed away on May 7, 2020.
AlvaRee was born November 14, 1926, in Hahira, Georgia. She was the daughter of the late Alva and Elizabeth Lawson. She was preceded in death by her sister, Audrey Stone, and her husband, Virgil Bolovan.
She was always a hard worker, at a young age worked by her father's side raising cotton and tobacco on their farm in Georgia. A true "Georgia peach," she always was kind and had a smile for everyone. It was no wonder she excelled in customer service at the various banks where she worked over the years. Her greatest joy was spending time with family, who will miss her greatly.
She met and fell in love with Virgil, a proud Marine, while he was stationed at Parris Island, South Carolina. They were married in July, 1945 in Beaufort, South Carolina, and spent most of their married life in Columbus and Canton, Ohio. Their marriage was strong and they celebrated their 63rd anniversary before he passed in 2008.
She is survived by daughter Fonda (John) Elliot of Charleston; son John Bolovan of Cleveland Heights; grandchildren Gregory (Jennifer) Elliot of Charleston, Andrew (Shannon) Elliot of Charleston, Matthew Bolovan of Akron, Daniel Bolovan of Cuyahoga Falls, Victoria Bolovan of Kent; and great-grandchildren Drew Elliot, Quinton Elliot and Elizabeth Elliot of Charleston.
A private committal service will be held at North Lawn Cemetery, Canton, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Marine Corps Toy for Tots: toysfortots.org.
Snodgrass Funeral Home, Charleston, West Virginia, and Shriver Funeral Home, Canton, Ohio, are assisting the family with arrangements.