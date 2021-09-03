Alvie "Ronnie" Clevenger Sep 3, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ALVIE "RONNIE" CLEVENGER 84, of Upper Glade, passed away August 30, 2021. Service will be 10 a.m., Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.Friends may join the family for visitation on Friday, September 3, 2021 from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m., at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Clevenger Funeral Home Reed Ronnie Pass Away Friend Glade Recommended for you Local Spotlight Raymond Coleman Mary Jane Anderson Jimmy Lee Swan Blank Jewell Elaine Palmer Payne Christian V. Hudson Cynthia E. Burdette Timothy Joseph Snead Blank Keith Alan Bailey Blank Hollie Felicia Reed Harold Leo & Neada Mae Pauley Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: September 3, 2021 Daily Mail WV New film tells the story of the Blennerhassetts and their island Eden MotionMasters produces a shelf of award-winning documentaries Risks and rewards weighed in state's fintech sandbox development State's sandbox opens up so more can play Fintech infuses modern-day life