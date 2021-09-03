Thank you for Reading.

ALVIE "RONNIE" CLEVENGER 84, of Upper Glade, passed away August 30, 2021. Service will be 10 a.m., Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

Friends may join the family for visitation on Friday, September 3, 2021 from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m., at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home.

