ALVIN C. ASHBY 85, of Charleston, WV, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2021.
Alvin graduated from Ripley High School and served in the U.S. Army in Korea. He worked in various plants, including Ames and Viscose as a steel worker, and as a custodian at West Virginia University-Parkersburg. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, farming, football, and the fellowship of friends and family.
He is survived by his wife Nadine; daughters Cynthia Ashby, Reni King (Dennis), and Sonya Ashby; four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and many other loving family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Holly and Leatha Ashby, sisters Edna Jean Ray, Evangeline Myers, Nelma June Wickline, Sarah Bell Ashby, and brother Adrian Ashby.
Visitation will be at 1 p.m., at Long and Fisher Funeral Home in Sissonville on Saturday April 10th and Services will begin at 2 p.m. Internment will follow at Ashby Family Cemetery on Fisher Ridge. Due to COVID, masks are required and social distancing practiced.
