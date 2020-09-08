ALVIN CLIFFORD HALL, 99 of Stepto Lane, Marmet peacefully left this earth for a new heavenly home on the evening of September 1, 2020 at Glasgow Health and Rehab Center.
Alvin was born on March 28, 1921 to Marjorie Mabe Dillon who raised Alvin and his sister Edna until her untimely death in 1930. Margie was 27 years old and Alvin was 9 when she passed. He and his sister lived with their grandmother, Ona Mabe until she passed when Alvin was 12. They briefly lived with an Aunt and Uncle but Alvin, who was no stranger to hard work, at an early age, struck out on his own and worked at whatever was available. Alvin served in the U.S. Army from Oct. 1942 to Dec.1945 where he received the Purple Heart for service in the 11th Armored Division in France.
He later became a master carpenter and made a career in the construction business. His craftsmanship can be found in many homes in Charleston and the surrounding area.
In 1978, Alvin Married Thelma Emogene Newhouse Hall. She sadly preceded him in death on July 30, 2020. He is survived by two of her sons; Cecil and David Newhouse and her nephew Allen Shaffer and their extended families.
Alvin was also preceded in death by sister, Edna Cottrill Martin and her son James Alvin "Sonny" Cottrill. He is survived by her children; David Cottrill, Linda Pauley, Frances Todd and Brenda Taylor. Alvin also discovered two half-sisters later in life; Maxine Helen Miller Robinson and Virginia Miller Mann and is also survived by their families.
Alvin was a Godly man and attended his Lens Creek Wesleyan Church faithfully. His faith was strong and he quietly exemplified the way every Christian should live their life. He was faithful to the Lord and was very thankful for his Pastor Roger Gogus. He was deeply loved by all of his church family and will be greatly missed by all of them. He will also be greatly missed by his friends and neighbors. You could always count on seeing him in his building, working on something and could count on a friendly greeting and a wave. He was an independent man and rarely asked for help but was also very appreciative to those who offered. He always wanted to pay everyone for what they did. To know Alvin Hall was to love him. He was an honest, kind, faithful, honorable and caring person who will be remembered by all of us who were fortunate to know him.
Per his wishes he will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at his Church at a later date. His ashes will be interred in Mitchell Cemetery on the Left Hand Fork of Lens Creek. Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.