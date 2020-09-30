ALVIN B. JIVIDEN 87 of Bancroft passed away Tuesday September 29, 2020. Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m.,. Thursday October 1, at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House. A full obituary can be viewed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor is in charge of arrangements.
