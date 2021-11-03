ALVIN RAY WHITTINGTON, 80 of Buffalo passed away Friday October 29, 2021 at St. Mary's Medical Center. He was a graduate of Buffalo High School and an U.S. Army Vietnam War veteran. He worked for many years in the construction industry and was member of Cross Creek Community Church. Ray loved baseball and played for several years in the army and in a local independent league. He went on to coach baseball for several years, starting with little league and later as the head coach for Buffalo High School.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents Carol and Ida Whittington.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, "Margie" Whittington; daughter, Angela Whittington of Florida; sons, Terry (Terri) Whittington of Buffalo and Larry (Shelly) Whittington of Buffalo; brothers, Larry Joe (Jane) Whittington and Richard (Susie) Whittington; grandchildren, Leah Henson, Beau (Elizabeth) Whittington, Myah (Jason) Winter, Hunter Whittington and Noah Whittington; nephews, Josheph Whittington, James Whittington, Stephen Whittington and their families.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m., on Friday November 5, 2021 at Cross Creek Community Church with Pastor Joe Scarberry officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Everyone is welcome to attend a dinner following the service.
Condolences may be sent to the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 20072 Charleston Road, Buffalo is in charge of arrangements.