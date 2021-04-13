ALVIS LEE NULL, age 67, went home to be with his Lord April 9, 2021 with his loving and caring wife, Sandy and step- daughter, Dawn by his side in Diamondhead, MS.
Born and raised in Buffalo, he was a 1971 graduate of Buffalo High School. He lived for several years in North Myrtle Beach, SC and spent every spring and summer in Pocahontas Co. The day after his graduation from high school, at the age of 17, he got on the JS Lewis river boat but later had to get off and wait until he was 18 (later the Charles R Stevenson riverboat). That began his career, which led to Captain of many boats on the Kanawha, Ohio, Mississippi and Missouri Rivers. After retirement as a river boat Captain, he later started his own business, Null Contracting in SC. Alvis loved the mountains of WV. That is where he met his wife, Sandy. He loved his family dearly and always kept us close. He loved the town of Buffalo where he grew up. He coached Pony League for serval years. In his younger day's he loved hunting, fishing and trapping with his friends. In his life's journey he gathered many friends along the way. He cherished each one. He was a kind and giving man. Alvis loved telling stories and especially sharing the scriptures. He was a great teacher of the bible and that is what he loved most. He loved writing poetry and wood working in his free time. He attended Barefoot Church in North Myrtle Beach, The Presbyterian Church in Hillsboro WV and was a member of Shepherds Chapel. He was a wonderful son, father, loving husband and the best brother his sisters could ever have. He will be so missed.
He was preceded in death by his father, Everett Lee Null, his mother Phyllis Tucker Legg, sisters Yvonne Null, Loretta (Bill) Errett, whom he dearly loved, grandparents Everett and Helen Tucker, Vinton and Edna Null and father-in law, Homer Workman.
In addition to his wife Sandy, he is survived by his step- daughter, Dawn Duke (Mike) of LA; his 2 granddaughters, whom he dearly loved, Mya and Sydney Null; daughter in law, Sheena; sisters, Marlene Thornton (Arnold) of Buffalo, Carlene Shinn of Buffalo, Sharlene McDaniel (Bucky) of Hurricane, Carlene Shinn (Conrad Cain) of Buffalo and Susie Young (Phil) of Buffalo; step father, Ed Legg of Buffalo.
Alvis wishes were to be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Local information provided by Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo. Online condolences may be sent to the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome .com.