AMANDA DAWN BURDETTE RANKIN, 35, of Charleston, passed away, July 26, 2021. Service will be held 2 p.m., Friday, July 30, at Elk Funeral Home. Family will receive friends 1 hour before service. For complete obituary and online condolences visit elkfuneralhome.com. Elk Funeral Home is honored to serve the Burdette/Rankin Family.
