AMANDA JEAN DEEL, 90, of Clendenin went home to be with the Lord Sunday November 29, 2020 at Clay Health Care Center after a long illness.
She was the daughter of the late Fred Lee Harper and Anna Perrine Harper. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Deel; son, Donald "Bud" Deel; brothers, Bill, Bob, Kermit, Burl, Charles and Carl Harper; sisters, Mildred Harper and Karen Runbaum.
Amanda was a member of Thorofare Community Church.
She is survived by: daughters, Cathy Buzzo and her husband Roger and Donna "Sis" Schoonover and her husband Pat; sisters, Ann Mullins and Wilda Capo; grandchildren, Laura (Billy) Young, Steve (Tammy) Schoonover, Matthew (Christine) Deel, Christopher (Andrea) Deel and Becky (Brian) Young; great grandchildren, Patrick Workman, Abagail, Isabella, Julie Anna, Luke, Isaac Deel, Rylee, Eli Deel, Brody, Rylee Young; sister in law, Carolyn Harper; and long-time friend, Nona Bird.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Clay Health Care Center for their love and care for our mom and her family.
According to Amanda's wishes there will be no services and the burial will be in Clendenin Memorial Gardens Clendenin at a later date. Matics Funeral Home Inc. in Clendenin is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneralhome.com.