AMANDA LOUISE SPENCER, 79, of Cottageville, WV, passed away August 26, 2020. Service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, August 29, at Casto Funeral Home, Evans, WV. Burial will follow in the Blaine Memorial Cemetery, Cottageville. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
