AMANDA TAYLOR TRAIL was surrounded by so much love when she left this world on Monday, July 20, 2020. She entered God's presence at 12:50 p.m. at 25 years of age. Much too young to say goodbye. The skies were blue, the birds were chirping, the water fountains were keeping time as she took her last breath looking towards the soaring steeple of Duke Chapel. Our hearts are breaking and the world seems heavier. She brought light, humor, and kindness to so many people and lived her life with great purpose and dedication.
She graduated WVU with a bachelor degree in Exercise Physiology. She was currently working toward a masters degree at Ohio University as a Physicians Assistant. She completed her semester online (due to Covid 19) with the rest of her peers while in the hospital at Duke taking chemotherapy and radiation. This shows you the determination and drive she had no matter what. She was a sorority sister of Chi Omega and was the philanthropy chair for the Make A Wish foundation in Morgantown WV. She loved physical activities such as weight lifting, snow boarding, wake boarding, volleyball, tennis, and swimming. She did a brief stent with acting on stage with Contemporary Youth Arts Company.
She was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia on March 5. Amanda won the battle and was cancer free, and with new donor cells after a transplant was on the road to recovery. She later succumbed to the implications of the aggressive treatment. She was a brave fighter and endured more than anyone should have to endure.
She leaves behind her parents Gary Trail and Linda Trail of Charleston WV, her brother Andrew Trail, who gave her 16 years of health after donating bone marrow for a transplant when she was 8 years old, Cameron Resuta who was the love of her life and didn't leave her side during the 4 1/2 month battle. Their plans were to marry after she finished PA school in 2021. She leaves behind so many friends and family that love her and will forever keep her in their hearts. She would want us all to live by her example.
We thank God that He allowed us to be Amanda's Mom and Dad. She was our best friend, our favorite comedian, and our inspiration in a world gone crazy. We were so proud of her and her outlook on life.
We didn't get the miracle we were waiting for, but realized the miracle God gave us was 25 years ago on June 9, 1995, when this beautiful chubby faced baby entered this world. He then allowed a second miracle 16 years ago after her first transplant, giving us more time with her to watch her grow into a beautiful young lady.
Thank you to everyone who prayed for Amanda and our family. We felt you surrounding us with your love and we felt Gods presence. God will give us strength and Lord knows, we can't do this alone.
We don't have to fear the end because we know the rest of the story. In Him, All things new again.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Details will be posted on social media.