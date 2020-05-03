AMARA MAE BROWN passed away before she was born. She was born sleeping on April 23, 2020. She is the daughter of Audrey D. Nelson of Charleston and Lamarris Scott Brown Jr. of Charleston. Amara is survived by six siblings, including Tommy D. Jones and Terrence B. Jones, also of Charleston.
Trending Now
Articles
- COVID-19 tore through a black Baptist church community in WV. Nobody said a word about it
- As West Virginia reopens, restaurant owners weigh the risks
- Prep basketball: Paw Paw's Delawder set state scoring record 20 years ago
- Former South Charleston, Marshall lineman Blake Brooks dies
- WV just created a minority health advisory team. It could have been done five years ago
- Mount Olive inmates may have tried to get COVID-19 stimulus checks
- Statehouse Beat: Justice continuing to walk tightrope amid pandemic
- Clay grocery an oasis in county's food desert
- Frank Giardina: Hall of Fame with Mountain State flavor
- Workforce WV will start accepting pandemic unemployment claims Friday night. Here’s what you need to know
Funerals for Sunday, May 3, 2020
Weaver, Sharon - 1 p.m., procession to leave Handley Funeral Home, Danville.