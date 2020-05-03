Amara Mae Brown

AMARA MAE BROWN passed away before she was born. She was born sleeping on April 23, 2020. She is the daughter of Audrey D. Nelson of Charleston and Lamarris Scott Brown Jr. of Charleston. Amara is survived by six siblings, including Tommy D. Jones and Terrence B. Jones, also of Charleston.

