AMBER CASTO HORSFALL went home peacefully to be with the Lord on Friday, March 3rd at her home in Rock Hill, SC.
Born in Widen, WV in 1953, she was a graduate of Nicholas County High School. After receiving her Associates of Nursing from Morris Harvey College in Charleston, WV, she spent 32 years lovingly caring for patients from the Operating Room to the Nursing Home.
Amber, above all, loved the Lord Jesus, her husband, children, grandchildren, sisters, family and country. Always referring to herself as a "WV girl" - no matter where she moved, her heart was in the mountains of WV. She loved hiking, milkshakes, m&ms & traveling. Despite the circumstances of her disease, her faith was unwavering.
Amber has run into the arms of her Lord & Savior, but was also met in Heaven by her mother Betty & father Jesse Casto; her beloved grandparents John & Vannie Talbert and many other cherished family members. She leaves behind her devoted husband William (Bill); sisters Lois (Terry) Hoffman and Janet (Tim) Brown; daughter Jennifer (Jeff) Downey of El Paso, TX; daughter Jessica (Jason) Fitzgerald of Tega Cay, SC; son Jonathan (Amanda) Anderson of Vicksburg, MI; grandchildren Jack, Raegan, Chase, Tyler, Sadie, Kasen & Kamryn. Bonus children Todd (Julie) Horsfall; Tammy Harrison; bonus grandchildren Zachary, Caitlyn, Carson & Kendall.
A homegoing service will be held 12 p.m., Thursday, March 9, 2023 at Harding Funeral Home, Poca, WV. Burial will follow at Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar, WV where her body will be laid to rest. A visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service at Harding Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Harvest Baptist Mission Fund, 152 Miller Pond Rd, Rock Hill, SC 29732
"One thing I ask from the Lord, this only do I seek… that I may dwell in the house of the Lord all the days of my life, to gaze on the beauty of the Lord & seek Him in His temple." ~ Psalm 27:4
"Through it all, Through it all, my eyes are on You.