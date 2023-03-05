Thank you for Reading.

AMBER CASTO HORSFALL went home peacefully to be with the Lord on Friday, March 3rd at her home in Rock Hill, SC.

Born in Widen, WV in 1953, she was a graduate of Nicholas County High School. After receiving her Associates of Nursing from Morris Harvey College in Charleston, WV, she spent 32 years lovingly caring for patients from the Operating Room to the Nursing Home.

Tags

Recommended for you