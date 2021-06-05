AMELIA ERIN COBB, 26, of Buffalo passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, June 6, 2021 at Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor, with visitation two hours prior to the service. Visit raynesfuneralhome.com for full obituary. Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor is in charge of arrangements.
