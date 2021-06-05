Thank you for Reading.

AMELIA ERIN COBB, 26, of Buffalo passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, June 6, 2021 at Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor, with visitation two hours prior to the service. Visit raynesfuneralhome.com for full obituary. Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor is in charge of arrangements.

Tags

Recommended for you