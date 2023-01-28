Thank you for Reading.

Amelia G. (Amy) Scherr
AMELIA G. (AMY) SCHERR, age 98, left this world on January 23, 2023. She was born in Charleston, West Virginia to Grova and Edwin Scherr. Along with her parents, Amy was preceded in death by her sister, Phoebe Trost; brother, Edwin Scherr Jr.; niece, Bobby Scherr Tully; and Robbie Brian Kelly. She is survived by her daughter, Debra Michelle (David) Kaplan; niece, Elizabeth (Colonel Tom Kelly) Trost Kelly; great niece, Jennifer Kelly; and grand fur babies, Nathan and Zelda.

Amy graduated from Stephens College for Girls, Columbia, MO., in 1944 (Kappa Delta sorority) and then attended Ohio University majoring in Psychology.

