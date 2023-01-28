AMELIA G. (AMY) SCHERR, age 98, left this world on January 23, 2023. She was born in Charleston, West Virginia to Grova and Edwin Scherr. Along with her parents, Amy was preceded in death by her sister, Phoebe Trost; brother, Edwin Scherr Jr.; niece, Bobby Scherr Tully; and Robbie Brian Kelly. She is survived by her daughter, Debra Michelle (David) Kaplan; niece, Elizabeth (Colonel Tom Kelly) Trost Kelly; great niece, Jennifer Kelly; and grand fur babies, Nathan and Zelda.
Amy graduated from Stephens College for Girls, Columbia, MO., in 1944 (Kappa Delta sorority) and then attended Ohio University majoring in Psychology.
Amy chose a lifelong career in banking, first with Ohio National Bank and then Huntington in Columbus, OH for a total of 43 years. She loved visiting new places and meeting new people. A member of the Wadsworth Suprema Senior Center, she thrived moving to Wadsworth, OH from Columbus at the age of 90 and moving again at the age of 96 to The Village of Saint Edward in Fairlawn, Ohio. Once again, she thrived winning the hearts of the amazing caregivers and residents at TVSE. She never missed an opportunity to engage lively conversation with quick wit that was never seen coming. In addition, she was deliberate in getting what she wanted and never afraid to ask for it. She was known to arrive early in the dining hall to secure her favorite seat with a view.
Amy, was a role model and trail blazer by working a full schedule while raising her daughter. She was the quintessential single parent and will be remembered by her family as adaptive, strong and focused.
Special thanks to the Wadsworth Suprema Senior Center and to all the caregivers and associates at The Village of Saint Edward. Enough can't be said about the extraordinary level of compassion and family-like support she received while a resident there.
Due to ongoing virus concerns a private service will be held at The Village of Saint Edward.
Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to The Village of Saint Edward 3131 Smith Rd. Fairlawn, OH 44333.